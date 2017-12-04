SOCCER:

The Manson Trojans boys soccer team fell to Tonasket on the road by a score of 0-2. The game marks only the second loss on the season by the Trojans.

Although the first half started out strongly for Manson with forward Jose Juarez creating a few chances, the game evened out by the end of the first half. Tonasket had a few good shots, one which was bravely saved by Serafin Chavez who came out of his goal to close out the angle. Half time arrived with the score at 0-0 and the level of play even. The second half began much like the first ended with both teams possessing the ball and creating chances. Tonasket were opting for the more direct approach, diagonal balls across the Manson back line, while the Trojans continued to try and work the ball around the Tonasket defense. At about 58 minutes Tonasket broke the deadlock with a nicely worked play down the center of the field that was finished off by a low shot passed Chavez in goal. Manson barely had time to catch their breath before another went in about 6 minutes later. Although the game seemed to be lost Manson continued to fight, creating chance after chance including a late shot by Gustavo Villasenor that went just wide and another shot by Freddy Leyva that went off the bar. In the end it was not enough as Tonasket held on for the win.

The Trojans now fall to 5-2 overall and 1-2 in league. Next up, another road game. This time in Oroville.

BASEBALL:

Manson Trojan Baseball

Report by Head Coach Bill Thompson

Home League Single Header vs. Soap Lake

Tuesday, April 11th.

Manson 0 Soap Lake 10

The Trojans celebrated playing on the home field at Singleton Park in Manson for the first time this season after poor field conditions had cost the Trojans four home games.

The Trojans welcomed the Soap Lake Eagles to Singleton Park on a beautiful afternoon for baseball. The Trojan’s field also took on a different look for the game with the addition of a new outfield fence. The final placement and distances from home plate were debated between coaches and players and a hitter’s park was ultimately created with the left field distance set at 305, center field at 315 and right field at 285, but the Trojans would have to wait for another day to see a hometown homerun hit.

The Trojans bats were sleepy and only two players recorded hits: Marcus Bernardo and Avery Thompson. Bernardo leads the team with an impressive .556 average.

Freshman Caleb Rossell climbed the hill to start the game and looked for inspiration from a large home town crowd. Rossell’s line: 2/3 innings, 1 hit, 1 walk, and 2 runs.

Pitching in relief was Zach Serafini who threw 2/3 of an inning, and Avery Thompson who pitched well for 5 2/3 innings and had 8 strikeouts.

Defensively the Trojans had 6 errors, but turned in great plays from shortstop Bo Charlton, and catcher Parker Schoenwald had some amazing blocks on pitches in the dirt.

Pitch counts:

Caleb Rossell 29

Zach Serafini 27

Avery Thompson 98

The Trojans next game is scheduled for Saturday, April 15th, a league double-header home game vs. Liberty Bell at Singleton Park in Manson at 11:00 and 1:00pm.

TRACK:

Manson track team traveled to Ephrata on Tuesday to shake off the rust from a few days off for spring break. The meet kept team scoring and the boys placed 3rd out of 12 teams and the girls placed 7th overall.

There were lots of personal bests and season bests which was good to see with there being several days without any formal team practices.

Included in the team successes were several standout performances.

1. The boys 4×100 and girls 4×200 relay teams both placed first.

2. Mason Cameron won the discus throw.

3. Spencer Ward and Daicy Leyva both placed 2nd overall in the 100m.

Our next meet is Friday at Kittitas.