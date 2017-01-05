Trojan Soccer Knocked Out Of Post Season Opportunity In Over Time Loss To Oroville

The dreams of a post season ended in painfully dramatic fashion for the Manson Trojans. Facing a must-win against the Hornets of Oroville they came up just short on virtually the last kick of the game when the Hornets scored a golden goal in the last minute of the second period of overtime. The game followed a familiar theme with Manson soccer this season. It was characterized by dominant possession in the midfield and the majority of chances compared to their opponent. In fact, Oroville did not have their first shot on target until late in the second half. Manson outshot the Hornets 20 to 4 yet Orrville delivered on the one that mattered most while Manson struggled to find the cutting edge on goal. Although the first half started slowly for the Trojans they began to grow into the game and put the pressure on. Early shots from Jose Juarez caused the Oroville goalkeeper some problems. As the pressure continued to build for the Trojans Eduardo Escalera was played through down the line before delivering a cross through the box where Freddy Leyva came close to putting Manson ahead. Meanwhile the Manson defense snuffed out any and all attacks that came their way before there was any hint of danger. Goalkeeper Misa Montes making only one touch in the entire half when he came out to collect a loose ball. The Trojans walked off the field at halftime with a 0-0 score line for the sixth time this season and feeling like it was not a fair indication of the way they have played. In the second half their play improved as Manson intensity and drive to find the winning goal improved. Juarez and Leyva continued to fight up front, the midfield trio of Marcos Valdovinos, Heri Sarmiento and Eduardo Escalera continued to control the middle and the defense remained locked in. If Manson controlled the first half then they dominated the second. Oroville endured wave after wave of Trojan attacks but there were no winning results from the boys of Manson. After regulation the sides played two five-minute halves to break the tie with a golden goal, meaning first to score wins. The pattern of the game continued as Manson mounted on the pressure including a late strike from Juarez forcing a nice save out of the Hornet’s keeper. And then heartbreak for the Trojans. With the final seconds of overtime ticking down, a loose ball was collected by Oroville’s forward who ran on goal and finished calmly around Montes to end the game. For a goal to come against the run of play is a shock to any team. For it to come at the end of overtime with the stakes so high and the traffic so one-way in Manson’s favor throughout the game is cruel. It represents both what we love and hate about sports. In the end the Trojans of Manson can be proud of the way they fought, not just in this game but throughout the season. They demonstrated pride, passion and grit throughout the entire spring and can hold their heads up high knowing that high school sports last for a season but character, honor and integrity last a lifetime. The Trojans will play their last game of the season Wednesday at 6:30pm for senior night against Liberty Bell at home.