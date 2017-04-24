Trojan Soccer, Baseball And Track All Shine In Weekend Contests

BASEBALL:

Manson 14 – Moses Lake Christian Academy 4

The Trojans welcomed the Lions of the Moses Lake Christian Academy to Singleton Park for a non-league game on Friday. The weather was spot on and Singleton Park was picturesque.

Prior to the game, the Trojans celebrated the electric glow of a new scoreboard. The Trojan Blue scoreboard rounds out many field projects and improvements that the Manson Trojan Baseball program has undertaken over the past 6 years; the infield was redesigned with the removal of sod, a wooden backstop was added at the same time as the full backstop was painted in Trojan Blue, new dugouts, a batting cage, a flag pole and new bullpens have all been built, and this season an outfield fence was purchased and installed.

Manson Trojan Baseball would like to thank our amazing community, the Manson Park Department, Manson School District, Lake Chelan Building Supply and all of our Advertising Banner Fundraiser Businesses that make our projects possible. Our program humbly thanks all of you for your continued support!

Hoping to illuminate a win for the Trojan fans, sophomore Marcus Bernardo climbed the hill for the Trojans. Bernardo, making his 2017 pitching debut, pitched well for 3 innings, recording 3 strikeouts while giving up 4 hits, 3 runs, and 1 walk. Pitching in relief was freshman Parker Schoenwald who threw 2 innings, recording 1 strikeout while giving up 3 hits, 1 run, and 3 walks, and 8th grader Caden Beazley did the catching for the entire game.

The Trojan offense was hot from the first inning when Marcus Bernardo hit an RBI single to left and the Trojans never looked back.

Trojans with hits were: Avery Thompson, Marcus Bernardo, Victor Calderon, Caden Beazley, Parker Schoenwald, Cody Fitzpatrick.

Victor Calderon, Bryce La Mar and Parker Schoenwald each scored two runs.

Defensively the Trojans turned in some great plays; SS Jake Lodwig started a nice double play to Caleb Rossell at 1st base then onto a close play at the plate where Caden Beazley made a quick tag on a Lion runner. Thanks to Bryce La Mar, Ethan Schoenwald and Everardo Guillen the outfield play was flawless for the Trojans. Parker Schoenwald fielded well from the pitcher’s position making two nice plays.

Pitch counts:

Marcus Bernardo 55

Parker Schoenwald 41

A special thank you goes out to our manager Alex Solorio for running our scoreboard, thanks Alex you did a fantastic job!

The Trojans’ next game is scheduled for Tuesday, April 25th, a league single-header home game vs. Pateros at 4:30pm.

GO TROJANS!!!

Report by Head Coach Bill Thompson

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________

SOCCER:

Manson 2- Bridgeport 0

It was a game of two halves for the Manson Trojans Boys soccer team on Saturday morning. The bed-head of some of the players rolling into the Manson Athletic Complex giving some indication that the early start time at 10am may be a bit of a challenge for high school boys. As a result the Trojans started the first half of play lethargic and tired and, although they controlled the entire half from start to finish the play was slow and uninspiring. Bridgeport did not create much in way of goal scoring chances other than the occasional corner or free kick that dropped into the Manson box. A few close calls that the Trojan defense had to clear away. For all the slow play in the first half Manson did create a few chances. Freddy Leyva missing an early break-away and Aurelio Gutierrez coming close. The half came to a close as slowly as it began with the score knotted at 0-0. The second half, however, was another story. The boys of Manson High School, realizing the opportunity at hand, woke up and began playing with the intensity and focus that they are accustomed to. Levya continued to make good runs and create chances. Jose Juarez, using his speed down the side, making things very uncomfortable for the Bridgeport defenders. The breakthrough finally came on 65 minutes when Leyva, who had just been moved back to midfield, challenged the Bridgeport defense, won the ball and dispatched it calmly into the bottom of the net. A cheer and a sigh of relief could be heard all round. The goal was well deserved for a team that had the ball in the opposition half for almost two third of the second half. Manson continued to press and create chances and nearly doubled their lead when Marco Mendoza drove ahead with the ball, splitting the entire Bridgeport team, only to shoot straight at the keeper. A missed opportunity he will quickly forget because in the 73rd minute he got another chance when a ball bounced high in front of him inside the box. Mendoza lifted his leg and side-volleyed the ball powerfully into the top of the net. With less than ten minutes remaining the goal was the icing on the cake to a very positive second half. In the end the Trojans got what they deserved with a victory over Bridgeport. And more than anything, they showed heart and grit in their ability to put a slow, unfocussed first half behind them and earn the victor in the second. Final score, Manson 2 and Bridgeport 0.

___________________________________________________________________________________________________

TRACK