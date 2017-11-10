Trojan Soccer And Volleyball Teams Fall To Tough Teams In League Matchups

VOLLEYBALL:

The Trojans traveled to Tonasket on Tuesday for a league match up and lost in three sets with scores of 15-25, 14-25 and 19-25.

Serving highlights for the Trojans were: Alyssa La Mar 7/7, Megan Clausen 9/9 3 aces and Sarah Simmons 9/10 with 3 aces.

Megan Clausen had 6 kills, Kassie Macias added 4 and Celina Mendoza had 3.

Trojan Libero, Briseyda Landa had 13 digs and also gave a solid serve receive performance.

Sarah Simmons had 10 digs and Megan Clausen added 6.

Trojan setter, Devyn Smith put up 15 assists.

In JV action- the Trojans lost in three sets with scores of 12-25, 20-25, 15-25.

Serving highlights for the Trojans include: Brenda Alonso 10/10 with 2 aces, Marylein Bernardo 9/9, and Teresa Venegas 5/5 with 2 aces.

Maya Hannah had 4 kills and Brenda Alonso added 3.

Brenda Alonso put up 7 digs while Ali Adame added 3.

The Trojans will host Brewster on Thursday with JV starting at 5pm and Varsity to follow.

SOCCER:

Manson girls soccer fell to a powerful Brewster team 7-0 on Tuesday night at Singleton Park. Manson, continuing to struggle with a light squad, had only one sub on hand as the athletic and skillful Brewster bears came to town. Although the Lady Trojans allowed 3 first half goals, they placed with intensity and organization and they stifled wave after wave of Brewster attack. Jasmine Valdovinos provided some relief as the ball made it up her way as the lone center forward for the Lady Trojans. In the second half Manson took more chances to try and grab a goal only for Brewster to score two more off counter attacks and eventually finish the game with 7. In the end, the Manson girls continued to fight until the end but walked a way with the loss. The next game is home at the Manson Athletic Complex (MAC) on Thursday at 4:30pm versus Liberty Bell.