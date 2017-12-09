Trojan Football Wins Again — Volleyball Falls To Pateros

***MANSON TROJAN FOOTBALL REPORT***

Final Score:

Manson 14 Lake Roosevelt 8

1st 2nd 3rd 4th

Manson 0 0 14 0

LR 8 0 0 0

Passing Stats:

Avery Thompson 9 completions on 16 attempts, 175 yards, 2 TD

Rushing Stats:

Bailey Cameron 25 carries for 68 yards

Eduardo Escalera 6 carries for 33 yards

Joe Strecker 4 carries for 19

Receiving Stats

Eduardo Escalera 2 receptions for 51 yards

Joe Strecker 3 receptions for 71 yards 1 TD

Fernando Flores 4 receptions for 53 yards 1 TD

Recap:

After a long awaited game the Manson Trojans played a stellar game to beat Lake Roosevelt 14-8. The story again tonight was defense. After allowing a touchdown and 2-point conversion in the 1st quarter the defense locked down and shut the Raiders out the rest of the game. Defensive coordinator Scott Meyers and assistant coach Bill Thompson fired the players up all game long. Lake Roosevelt became very frustrated because of the Trojan’s ability to fly to the ball. The defense played so well as a whole that it is hard to single one player out above the rest. Caden Beazley and Ty Charlton did great work on the corners and all the linebackers and defensive line took care of the rest.

I hate to play the same record, but I’m proud of how we played as a team tonight. The family atmosphere continues to grow with this team. We truly believe that if everyone does their job we will continue to have success. The senior leadership continues to shine through.

Offensively, we were able to have success throwing the ball tonight and Bailey Cameron kept them honest on the ground. Bailey put in work with 25 carries. That is quite a load for a high school running back to carry, but Bailey proved ready for the task. LR came in with the game plan to double team Eduardo Escalera all night and we are very fortunate that we have some players that can step up when given the chance. Joe Strecker and Fernando Flores had huge games receiving and will continue to be an important part of this offense.

This Friday we will travel to Soap Lake to square off with the Eagles. Congratulations to the Manson Trojans on another big win tonight. It is truly an honor to coach this team and be a part of the Manson community.

*** MANSON TROJAN VOLLEYBALL REPORT***

Manson traveled to Pateros for a non league contest on Monday. Varsity lost in four sets while JV lost in three.

In varsity action- set scores were 16-25, 25-17, 25-27 and 23-25.

Leading the team in kills were Megan Clausen with 7 and Kassie Macias with 5.

Behind the service line, Kassie Macias served 17/19 with 4 aces, Abbie Reed served 11/12 with 2 aces and Alyssa La Mar added 6/6 on the night.

Devyn Smith had a solid performance for the Trojans, as did Sarah Simmons and Alexis Stotko in their varsity debuts.

In JV action- set scores were 14-25, 12-25 and 10-25.

Leading in kills for the Trojans was Sarah Simmons with 5.

At the service line- the Trojans had five servers with 100%: Bryanna Harris (5//5 with 2 aces), Jenny Cesar-Alonso (4/4 with 1 ace), Alexis Stotko (4/4), Teresa Venegas (3/3) and Perla Tejada (1/1).

The Trojans play again Tuesday in Entiat- JV starts at 5:30, Varsity follows.