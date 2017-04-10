Trojan Football Remains Undefeated With First Year Coach, Joey Johanson

Final Score- Manson 14 – Tonasket 3

Passing Stats:

Avery Thompson 3 completions on 11 attempts, 29 yards, 1 INT

Rushing Stats:

Eduardo Escalera ​13 carries for 150 yards, 1 TD and 1 85 yard punt return for TD

Joe Strecker ​​9 carries for 39 yards

Caden Beazley​​15 carries for 69 yards

Marco Sanchez​​4 carries for 6 yards

Receiving Stats

Eduardo Escalera ​3 receptions for 29 yards

Recap:

The Manson Trojans fought hard Friday night for another win on the road. The Trojans and the Tonasket Tigers played a scoreless 1st quarter. Then Eduardo Escalera sparked the Trojans with an 85 yard punt return for a touchdown to take the lead at half 7-0. The run game was working all night for the Trojans who racked up 250 yards on the ground, however untimely penalties and one lost fumble stopped the score from showing the dominant performance. 2 Touchdowns were called back in the game. The players stayed composed through the whole game and had a sense they would come out on top if they weathered the storm.

The defense was tough again and only allowed 1 field goal. Joe Strecker had a huge presence at inside linebacker and was in the backfield all night. Many times Joe would pull the quarterback down before he could even hand the ball off. The defense plays with a lot of speed and does a great job of gang tackling.

Offensively, Eduardo Escalera had another big night. Even when teams key on him he is able to break through. He had a couple of fumbles tonight, but that’s mostly because he was trying a little too hard to fight for extra yardage. The surprise tonight was Caden Beazley at fullback. The freshman ran for 69 yards and put the team on his back when they needed a first down. Caden and Eduardo were a great 1, 2 punch tonight.

Overall, the players have an attitude where they never settle for what they’ve accomplished already this season. They continue to get better every practice and every game.

The Trojans are now in sole position of 1st place in the Central Washington 2B league at 5-0.

Next Friday we will host Waterville for our Homecoming game. Again, I am very proud to coach these young men at Manson High School and it is a huge accomplishment to be 5-0 and first place in the CWB league. Go Trojans!