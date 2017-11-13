Trojan Football Finishes Stellar Season With Loss Against Tough DeSales Team

Manson vs. Desales 11/10/17

Manson 8 Desales 40

Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final Score Manson 0 0 0 8 8 Desales 14 9 10 7 40

Passing Stats:

Avery Thompson- 1 Passing TD

Receiving Stats:

Eduardo Escalera- 1 Receiving TD

Defense:

Fernando Flores- 12 Tackles, 1 Sack

Bailey Cameron- 9 Tackles, 1 Sack

Joe Strecker- 3 Tackles

Cody Amsden- 6 Tackles

Donny Vanderholm- 8 Tackles, 1 Sack

Parker Schoenwald- 3 Tackles

Eduardo Escalera- 7 Tackles

Marcus Bernardo- 6 Tackles, 1 Sack

Ramiro Lopez- 6 Tackles

Cole Beazley- 4 Tackles

Summary:

Friday night the Manson Trojans met a tough Desales team in the first round of the state playoffs. The Trojans battled all night, but lost 40-8. “The boys never gave up which is a huge testament to their character” (Coach Johanson). “We walked away feeling proud of our season and our effort. I am super proud of this group.”

Desales was able to shut the Trojans offense down all night. The Fighting Irish were also able to run and throw, which is something Manson did not see much in the Central Washington 2B league. It took a while for Desales to score, but once they got on the board they kept it moving all night. “We thought the wet field would hinder their ability to throw, but once they started having success running the ball it opened up their passing game. Our defense played tough and they were on the field a lot because of our inability to move the ball on offense. To sum it up, Desales is a good team that scouted us well and came in with a great game plan.”

The only score on offense came late in the 4th quarter when Eduardo Escalera scored on a pass from Avery Thompson. This was setup by a reverse pass from Joe Strecker to Avery Thompson a couple plays earlier. “A huge positive from this game was the fact that none of the players gave up and the seniors played hard until the final horn sounded. I believe this was a good example for our younger players to never give up no matter what the score is.”

Manson had a great season and exceeded many expectations. “Even with a loss like that we were still able to hold our heads high because of all we accomplished this year. I am so proud of this team and extremely honored to coach this group of seniors. Even though this is my first year I can tell that this was a special group. I will talk about this team forever!” As always I am absolutely proud to coach these boys and be part of the Manson community. Thank you everyone for a great season.

-Coach Joey Johanson