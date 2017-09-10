Trojan Football– All They Do Is Win, Win, Win– Still Undefeated This Season

Score:

1st Q 2nd Q 3rd Q 4th Q Final Manson 16 7 14 10 47 Waterville 0 0 7 0 7

Passing Stats:

Avery Thompson 6 completions on 18 attempts, 134 yards, 3 TD

Rushing Stats:

Eduardo Escalera 6 carries for 93 yards

Joe Strecker 12 carries for 182 yards, 2 TD

Caden Beazley 4 carries for 37 yards

Marco Sanchez 4 carries for 11 yards

Avery Thompson 5 carries for 19 yards, 1 TD

Receiving Stats

Joe Strecker 2 receptions for 101 yards, 1 TD

Eduardo Escalera 3 receptions for 32 yards, 1 TD

Cole Beazley 1 reception for 1 yard, 1 TD

Recap:

The Manson Trojans played a great game in front of a packed house for homecoming. The Trojans got out to an early lead with a safety and then scored 2 first quarter touchdowns to end the first quarter 16-0. The Trojans had a tough 2nd quarter, only putting 7 points on the board to go in at half 23-0. “I saw a lot of good plays out there tonight by our guys, but with homecoming festivities, our focus was subpar. We have a bye next week and we will look to strengthen our preparation for Liberty Bell the following week” (Coach Johanson).

The defense was tough again and the only score for Waterville all night was a botched snap on offense that the Shockers scored on. The whole defense played well and the Shockers could not run inside. Our secondary also played very well, as this was a point of emphasis for us in practice this week. We had a couple interceptions and did a nice job returning them for better field position.

Offensively, Joe Strecker had the big night. He had over 100 yards receiving with a TD and 182 yards rushing with 2 scores. “He is a kid who puts in all the extra time and it shows on Friday nights. I absolutely love his focus and determination on and off the field. He is a great example for our young players to look up to” (Coach Johanson).

Overall we know we could’ve played a better game tonight, but we did do a great job on defense and put points on the board on offense, so there is not much more I can ask of the guys. They were very excited to get a big win on homecoming night, but they never settle and are already talking about what they can do better against Liberty Bell in 2 weeks.

The Trojans remain in sole position of 1st place in the Central Washington 2B league at 6-0.

Next week we have a Bye and then in 2 weeks we will play at Liberty Bell. As always, I am very proud to coach these young men at Manson High School and I thank everyone who has supported the program. Go Trojans!