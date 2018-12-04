Trojan Baseball & Soccer With Wins While Trojan Softball Takes A Loss

TROJAN BASEBALL:

League Single-Header at Soap Lake

Tuesday, April 12th

Manson 13 Soap Lake 6

After a week of Spring Break with no games, the Trojans were ready to travel on Tuesday to Soap Lake to take on the Eagles in a league single-header.

Avery Thompson was the starting pitcher and Caden Beazley was the starting catcher for the Trojans.

Thompson earned the win while pitching 5 2/3 innings, giving up 5 runs on 3 hits, walking 4, using a season high 103 pitches, and striking out 9.

Pitching in relief was Jose Pascasio who went 1 1/3 innings, using 20 pitches, striking out 1, walking 0 and giving up 1 run.

Offensively, the Trojans were lead by Avery Thompson who went 3/5 with a triple and 2 doubles and 3 stolen bases with 3 RBI’s and 4 runs scored. Jose Pascasio and Caden Beazley each had two hits, and Marcus Bernardo tallied his first stolen base on the year when he swiped second base easily beating the throw. Zach Serafini added a nice pinch hit RBI single in the 5th inning.

The Trojans ran and racked up 14 stolen bases on the day.

Sophomore Cole Cochran came off the bench and recorded his first career hit as a Trojan.

The Trojans recorded 13 runs on 10 total hits. Trojans with hits were: Avery Thompson (3), Jose Pascasio (2), Caden Beazley (2), Zach Serafini, Cole Cochran, Jake Lodwig.

Defensively the Trojans came out flat and struggled early and committed 3 errors on the day, and had to rely on the offense and daring base running to pull out the victory.

The game’s web gem came in the bottom of 6 inning with two outs on a heads up play by the pitcher Avery Thompson and catcher Jose Pascasio when an Eagle attempted to steal home on the returned throw from the catcher. Thompson, like a wild west gun fighter, quickly drew and threw back to Pascasio in time to get the sliding runner.

Pitch Counts:

Avery Thompson: 103

Jose Pascasio: 20

Manson’s Overall Record: 4-3

The Trojan’s next game is a league single-header at Singleton Park in Manson vs Oroville on Thursday, April 12th starting at 4:30 pm.

TROJAN SOCCER:

The Manson Boys Soccer delivered on Tuesday night, defeating the Tigers of Tonasket 4-2 on the first game back from spring break. Any concerns about a holiday-induced hangover were quickly eliminated when Eberardo Aguilar scored within 15 minutes to give the Trojans the advantage. He soon got a second to double the lead. But just as the Trojans were getting settled the Tigers struck back. Tonasket’s captain took control of the ball at halfway and powerfully drove forward down the Manson sideline and eventually into the box where he was fouled by a Manson defender, earning his team a penalty kick. The kick was thundered home with confidence and Tonasket closed the gap to within one. Less than 3 minutes later, however, after another signature forward run from deference, senior captain Eduardo Escalera scored a beautiful 18 yard blast after some nice passing with Esteban Escoto. The Trojans took the commanding 3-1 scoreline into the half. The second half continued the Trojan domination. Manson put the game out of reach after Aguilar scored his 3rd goal of the game coming off a rebound from the Tonasket goalkeeper. Although the Tigers pulled one goal back very late in the game, the result was never in doubt in the second half. The Manson Trojans were organized and played with intensity and deserved the league win. Their overall record now stands at 5-2 while in league they are 2-1, their only loss coming on the road at the league-leading Brewster Bears. Next up is another home league match versus Oroville at the Manson Athletic Complex at 4:30pm.

TROJAN SOFTBALL:

The Lady Trojan softball team traveled to Soap Lake Tuesday for a league game and lost 1-18.

Scoring the only run for the Trojans was Libbey Ireland.

Other highlights include four strike outs for the Trojan pitcher, Salena Joiner, a fantastic catch in left field for Raven Pope in the first inning, and Melanie Marin had a pop fly catch at first base.

The Trojans struggled with the Soap Lake pitcher- but, were able to get on base and steal 3 bases on the night.

Manson will host Oroville on Thursday at 4:30.

Go Trojans!