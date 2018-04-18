Trojan Baseball Marks Another Game In The Win Column- Soccer Falls To Brewster

TROJAN BASEBALL:

Manson Trojan Baseball

League Single-Header vs Soap Lake

Tuesday, April 17th

Manson 8 Soap Lake 0

The Trojans welcomed the Eagles of Soap Lake to Singleton Park in Manson on Tuesday for a league single-header. The prior meeting saw the Trojans take the victory 13-6.

Jose Pascasio was the starting pitcher and Caden Beazley was the starting catcher for the Trojans.

Pascasio had his best outing of the season and earned the complete game shutout win while pitching 7 innings, giving up 5 hits, walking 1, using 93 pitches, and striking out a whopping 13 Eagle batters.

Offensively, the Trojans put forth a team effort at the plate and the Trojans’ six hits were spread between six different players. 8th grader Conner Clausen continued his hot hitting streak and added two big RBI’s. The Trojans recorded 8 runs on 6 hits. Trojans with hits were: Avery Thompson, Jose Pascasio, Parker Schoenwald, Marcus Bernardo, Conner Clausen, Zach Serafini.

Defensively the Trojans played with a renewed focused and determination. And although the Trojans committed three errors, the defense was resilient and held the Eagles scoreless.

The game’s web gem came in 5th inning when the Trojan center fielder Victor Calderon made an outstanding running catch that brought a great roar from the Trojan crowd.

Pitch Counts:

Jose Pascasio: 93

Manson’s Overall Record: 6-5

The Trojan’s next game is a single-header at Pateros on Thursday, April 19th starting at 4:30 pm.

TROJAN SOCCER:

The Manson Trojans fought hard against the Brewster Bears on Tuesday night at the Manson Athletic Complex (MAC) but fell to the league leaders 4-1. Brewster began the game with complete domination of the midfield with frequent forays into the Manson box. Sophomore goalkeeper Arturo Valdovinos was called into action early with a couple of fine saves. The continued pressure, however, was too much for the Trojans to handle and the Bears took the lead 15 minutes into the first half. Brewster continued to pressure Manson and dominate possession and were rewarded with two more well-worked goals before halftime. Manson began to play themselves back into the game in the second half but it was the Bears who struck again. This time off of a corner kick that the Manson defense allowed to slip through the box where the Brewster defender was waiting to slam the ball home. Down 4-0 however, Manson never gave up and were rewarded for their hard work and discipline with a goal by junior Jose Vasquez who was played through by Eberardo Aguilar and calmly finished past the Bear’s goalkeeper. In the end Manson loses its second league match, once again to Brewster, but maintains its position in second place. The next game is home to Liberty Bell at the MAC on Thursday at 4:30.