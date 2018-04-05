Trojan Baseball Finishes Their Best Season In A Decade

Manson 9 Pateros 8

On Tuesday, Manson Trojan Baseball welcomed Pateros to Singleton Park for the final regular season game and Senior Night.

Prior to the game seniors Zach Serafini, Marcus Bernardo, and Ethan Schoenwald were honored for their contribution to the Trojan Baseball Program.

Zach Serafini has been the cornerstone of the Trojan pitching staff for several seasons now. Zach has had a significant impact on the improved success of the baseball program, and we will miss watching his fierce competitiveness on the mound.

Marcus Bernardo is a long ball hitter that wows the crowd when he is at the plate. Marcus is a great teammate and has always brought a smooth style and a great sense of humor to the club house.

Ethan Schoenwald has always been much more than a player for the Trojans, Ethan has performed many managerial duties over his career and often can be found helping coaches solve problems and helping with repairs, technical difficulties and field improvements. Ethan is a compassionate sportsman and will indeed be missed by Manson Trojan Baseball.

Zach Serafini climbed the hill for the final time at Singleton Park and Jose Pascasio geared up to do the catching. Marcus Bernardo anchored first base and Ethan Schoenwald roamed right field for the start.

To honor this year’s seniors the team sported grey throw-back uniforms for the game.

Serafini pitched 2 innings, giving up 5 runs on 1 hit, using 49 pitches, striking out 2 and walking 3.

Jose Pascasio relieved for 3 1/3 innings, giving up 1 run on 2 hits, using 49 pitches, with 2 strikeouts and 1 walk. Senior Marcus Bernardo came in and pitched 1 inning giving up 2 runs, on 3 hits using 16 pitches, with 0 strikeouts and 1 walk. Alex Solorio rounded out the relievers pitching 2/3 of an inning putting up zeros for runs, hits, strikeouts and walks using an efficient 4 pitches.

Defensively the Trojans were far from flawless recording 6 errors, but worked hard and showed grit when the game was on the line. The game’s web-gem belonged to Avery Thompson who made a great over the shoulder catch going from the SS spot deep into center field while ultimately hanging on after making contact with the center fielder.

In a very close game, the Trojans were down by one run going into the bottom of the 7th when Jake Lodwig hit a walk-off ground ball with Zach Serafini running at 3rd base. Serafini hesitated after contact, but recovered and slid head first just in time for the dramatic victory. Offensively the Trojans scored 9 runs on 7 hits. Trojans with hits were: Avery Thompson (2, 2B), Zach Serafini, Caden Beazley (2), Jake Lodwig, Ethan Schoenwald,

Pitch Counts:

Zach Serafini: 49

Jose Pascasio: 49

Marcus Bernardo: 16

Alex Solorio: 4

The Trojans ended the season with a record of 11-7, finishing in 5th place just missing the playoffs by a single win. The Trojans proudly posted their best overall season record in over 10 years.

Manson Trojan Baseball would like to thank our seniors for their years of commitment and the great memories they leave with us, and a special thank you to all our players and managers for an outstanding season.

Thank you to our bat boys this season: Colby Schoenwald, Logan Vivian and Spencer Thompson, and our managers Colton Vivian, Nathan Katzner, Carter Lyman and Rhys Williams.

Thank you to all of our parents, and to our coaching staff-Brett La Mar and Travis Schoenwald and volunteer coaches Jerry Hardin and Craig Vivian, Athletic Director Eric Sivertson, scorebook keepers Bev La Mar and Shana Beazley, and our resident statistician Brett La Mar. Thank you Steve Serafini for the great food between double-headers, and to our media outlets: KOZI Radio, The Wenatchee World, lakechelannow.com, and the Lake Chelan Mirror.

A special thank you goes out to the Manson Parks Department for keeping our home field at Singleton Park so beautiful!

Manson Trojan Baseball would like to sincerely thank our group of local businesses who show their support for us through our Advertising Banner Fundraiser, please support these businesses as they consistently and graciously continue to support our community and our student athletes.

Mountain View Lodge

Lake Chelan Building Supply

Manson Growers

Chelan Printing and Custom Signs

Green Dot Sub Shop

Manson Red Apple Market

Real Life Lake Chelan

Lake Chelan Cheese

Reed’s Marine

England Chiropractic

Lake Chelan Helicopters

Manson Fire Department

Ireland Farms

Lake Chelan Lighting Center

Wilbur Ellis

Chelan Fruit

Chamberlin Agriculture

Casey D. Sutherland DMD PLLC

Zippy Disposal

Troy’s Pizza

And thank you to our amazing 2018 Individual Sponsors:

Dennis and Mary Beth Thompson

Dan and Kebra Thompson

Brett and Beverly La Mar

Travis and Megan Schoenwald

Thank you for supporting Manson Trojan Baseball and see you again next season for more great baseball action.

GO TROJANS!!!