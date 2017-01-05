Trojan Baseball And Softball Lose Pair Of Double Headers In Brewster

Manson Trojan Baseball

Report by Head Coach Bill Thompson

Manson 0 – Brewster 10

Manson 1 – Brewster 14

Game #1

The Trojans, looking to keep a 4 game winning streak alive, traveled to take on the top team in the 2B league-the Brewster Bears. The Trojans were confident and ready to prove they could play with the best. The ballpark in Brewster was indeed well groomed with a professional look.

Early on, the Trojans’ offense was beginning to simmer hot, but the game shifted momentum after two very close plays at the plate went Brewster’s way. The only Trojan hit came by sophomore Avery Thompson when he hustled out a hot-shot ground ball to the Bear’s shortstop and beat the throw by a fraction of a second.

The Trojans sent junior Zach Serafini to the hill and Avery Thompson did the catching. Serafini pitched for 2 innings, tallying 61 pitches recording 2 strikeouts while giving up 5 hits, 10 runs, and 1 walk. Pitching in relief was senior Bo Charlton who was efficient and effective and also pitched 2 innings using 27 pitches, only walking 1 and giving up 0 runs.

Defensively for the Trojans, Thompson had a nice game behind the plate and threw out two Bears on the day, also sophomore Victor Calderon turned in a couple of nice catches in center field, and senior Mason Cameron turned in the play of the day-a tumbling dive for an out on a fly ball in right field.

Pitch Counts:

Zach Serafini 61

Bo Charlton 27

Game #2

The Trojans sent freshman Caleb Rossell to the hill to start the second game and Avery Thompson did the catching again. Rossell had good accuracy and his curve ball was working well while he tallied up 73 pitches recording 2 strikeouts while giving up 9 hits, 8 runs, and 5 walks. Relief came by Jose Pascasio, Bo Charlton, Avery Thompson and then the lefty Rossell re-entered to pitch against a left-handed Bear.

The Trojans scored in the 3rd inning when Avery Thompson stole 3rd base and on the pitch the batter Manson Cameron took a giant swing, but only managed to dribble the ball back out in front of home plate, Thompson never slowed down rounding 3rd base and the Bears couldn’t go 1st to home in time to get Thompson sliding in head first and Cameron tallied the RBI.

The Trojans had to battle another hard throwing Bear pitcher and the game again featured several extremely close plays at first and home plate. The Trojans couldn’t get the timely hit when they really needed it to stay in the game. Zach Serafini had the only Trojan hit which was a sharply hit ball up the middle.

Defensively for the Trojans’ Jake Lodwig recorded a nice catch in left field, Zach Serafini had several nice plays at 2nd base, and Rossell forced a Bear into a pickle with a good lefty move, but the defense couldn’t convert the opportunity into an out.

Pitch counts:

Caleb Rossell 73

Jose Pascasio 32

Bo Charlton 5, total:32

Avery Thompson 6

The Trojans’ next game is Tuesday, May 2nd a League Single-Header at Pateros starting at 4:30pm.

GO TROJANS!!!

SOFTBALL:

Manson 0- Brewster 24

Manson 0 – Brewster 15

The Lady Trojans traveled to Brewster for a doubleheader against the Bears today. The first game was tough for the Trojans. Brewster’s pitcher struck out 9 of the 10 batters she faced in only three innings. Jasmine Pascacio was the only hit of the game- a single to right. Bianca Alexander started the first game for the Trojans and Diocelina Cervantes came in for relief. The Bears were aggressive at the plate and on the bases. They had nine singles, two doubles and fourteen walks. The final score of game #1 was 0-24.

Diocelina Cervantes pitched the second game as well, which was a bit better for the Trojans. Devyn Smith started off the first inning with a nice bunt down the first base line. Perla Villasenor follows that with a walk. The next two batters got out, but then Mara Vargas got on base with a walk as well. Unfortunately the Trojans were unable to capitalize on the bases loaded situation. Cervantes had a single in the second inning as well as a walk in the 4th and Pascacio reached base on a dropped third strike in the third inning. Those were the Trojans only base runners of game #2. The Bears had 11 singles, four doubles and seven walks in game #2. Karina Mendoza had a couple key defensive plays for the Trojans, and freshman Libbey Ireland made a nice catch out in right field. The final score of game #2 was 0-15.

The Lady Trojans will rest up tomorrow before taking on two games with Liberty Bell at home on Monday.