TREX Training Prescribed Burns Through October 6th

For the first time in state history, fire managers from nine different agencies and partners are coming together in central Washington to learn and train in prescribed fire through a formal training exchange known as TREX…

That’s Holly Krake, Public Affairs Officer for the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest…

TREX training prescribed burns are scheduled through October 6th with about 500 acres in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest near Plain, just this side of Leavenworth…

Interactive Map: http://tinyurl.com/harqnw8