Tough defense by the Lady Bears



The Lady Bears tipped the night off and wasted no time going to work as they were up 18-5 at the end of the first quarter, at the halfway mark it was 35-8. The Lady Bears came out of the locker room to start the third never looking back and closed the third quarter up 46-13. They continued lighting up the nets in the fourth as Yvette Sanchez was hitting from outside the arc in the final quarter as the Lady Bears wrapped it up 70-25 they were led by Yvette Sanchez who finished with 19 hitting 5 from beyond the arc, Maret Miller had another outstanding evening driving the lanes as she finished with 16 and had a pair from outside, Michaun Kelpman had the best night of her young career as she added a dozen to the count. Marlisa Garcia and Sammi Emigh each netted 6, Mikenna Kelpman, Kimberly Nila, and Marta Martinez all had 4 apiece. As a team the Lady Bears hit 7 from beyond and we’re 4-5 from the charity stripe. Tough defense by the Lady Bears and turn overs cost the Lady Hornets.

In game two it was the Brewster Bears again dominating the hardwood as the roof came of the gym as Corey Jarrell was on fire hitting treys from everywhere including the parking lot at the hospital. The Bears were up 18-7 after the first 8 minutes and headed to the locker room up 41-11 at the halfway point. The Bears defensively took the third quarter off allowing Oroville some good looks as the Hornets were able to connect from the outside to out score the Bears 18-12 in the third but the Bears has not punched their time cards just yet and went back to work in the final 8 minutes taking the stinger out of the Hornets as it ended 74-47 and what a great night for the Bears. Leading the way was Corey Hot Hands Jarrell who finished with 19 and some stellar shooting from beyond as he had 5 from outside, Joe Taylor the man the myth the legend finished with 11 along with Issac Baker who also had 11 and did a great job under the window, cleaning glass up and getting some great shots from under the ledge. Ramiro Rincon finished with 9 and none of those points came from close range, Kade Kelpman netted 6 Freshman Cade Gebbers 5, Caiden Riggan added 2 along with Gio Nila who entered the game late and had the crowd off their feet as he put up a three that rimmed out but a play later went coast to coast to lay it in and the crowd went wild, the Bears swatted the Hornets 74-47. Both Bears teams remain undefeated and Saturday the travel to Liberty Bell to take on the Mountain Lions. Goooooooooo Bears

Written by Karl Word