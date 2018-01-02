Tonight Is Manson’s Free Community Chili & Pozole Feed & High School Basketball Senior Night

With the high school basketball season winding down, you’re running out of opportunities to watch your favorite student athletes in action.

Tonight, the Manson Trojans are hosting the Oroville Hornets – with an added incentive for you to attend…

1

That’s Manson Superintendent, Matt Charlton…

2

That’s $6 for adults and $4 for students.

Again, the Chili/Pozole feed is absolutely free- it runs from 5-7.

Guided tours of the new band, shop and art area’s are also scheduled from 5-7 pm…

3

Reminder- the Chili/Pozole feed and the tours are absolutely free to anyone and everyone who would like to attend – then stick around and watch the Manson Trojans take on the Oroville Hornets for Senior Night.