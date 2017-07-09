Tonasket Man Leads Douglas County Deputy On Chase, Crashes Into Dock At Lincoln Rock State Park

Just after midnight on 09/03/17 a Douglas County Deputy was on routine patrol on Hwy. 2 at MP 135 when he detected a vehicle on his RADAR traveling 83 MPH in a 60 MPH zone. The Deputy caught up to the vehicle and activated his lights and siren. The vehicle slowed to about 45 MPH but did not stop. The Deputy could see driver throwing things out the window. The driver finally pulled over near Lincoln Rock. When the Deputy approached the window, the driver abruptly reached down beside his seat. Fearing the driver was reaching for a weapon, the Deputy grabbed his arm. The driver struggled with the Deputy and was able to escape by putting his car in gear and driving away. The Deputy pursued. The suspect vehicle turned into Lincoln Rock State park traveling 50 MPH in a 15 MPH zone. It continued to the boat launch area and collided with the dock hand rail. The vehicle went airborne and landed in about two feet of water. At first the driver tried to swim away, but the Deputy convinced him to return to shore. During his contact with the suspect, he exhibited obvious signs of impairment. He was arrested without injury or further incident and transported to the Chelan County Jail. Douglas County Fire District #2 responded to ensure there was no petroleum product released into the River. It was minimal and did not present a hazard.

The suspect was identified as 35 year old Michael Kalmakoff of Tonasket. He was booked for DUI and Felony Eluding, and obstructing.