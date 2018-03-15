Tonasket 8th Grader and Manson 6th Grader Finish In Top Two Of Regional Spelling Bee

Tonasket Middle School student, Kara Willson will represent North Central Washington at the Scripps National Spelling Bee held this spring at our National Capital.

It was an impressive word list that greeted spellers Wednesday evening at the North Central Washington Regional Spelling Bee sponsored by the Washington Apple Education Foundation.

44 students in grades 4-8 qualified to compete in the Regional Spelling Bee representing schools from Chelan, Douglas, Okanongan and Grant Counties.

Each of the participants earned their place in the Regional Spelling Bee by scoring as one of the top two spellers in their school spelling bee.

The winning word was “recidivist” for 8th grade student, Kara Willson, who survived six rounds to capture this year’s title and win a trip to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington DC this May.

Recidivist is a noun that came from French, which formed it from a Latin word, and means one who persists in a crime: a habitual criminal.

Manson Middle School 6th grade student Ella England earned 2nd place and Kalea Macon, an 8th grade student at Foothills Middle School placed third.

In addition to the six day trip to Washington DC to participate in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, this year’s champion won a one year subscription to the Encyclopedia Britannica’s online edition and the Samuel Louis Sugarman Award.

Second and third place winners each received a $50 Amazon gift card.

Other local finalists competing in Wednesday night’s regional competition, included Chelan Middle School students Cray Silva and Charlie Morgan; Manson student, Ben Cullison and Mansfield Students, Natalie Rendon and George Murison.

The Washington Apple Education Foundation is best known for its scholarship program.

In 2017 the foundation awarded about $1 million in scholarship aid to students raised in the tree fruit industry.

To learn more about the Washington Apple Education Foundation, visit their website at waef.org.