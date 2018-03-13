Tom Peters Resigns Effective Immediately From Chelan Fire District Board Of Commissioners

March 12, 2018

Tom Peters, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners

Chelan County Fire Protection District 7

Phil Moller, Commissioner

Chelan County Fire Protection District 7

Effective immediately, I am resigning as commissioner of Chelan County Fire Protection District 7 (Chelan Fire & Rescue). At the outset of my term I said I would serve as long as I continued to help improve Chelan Fire & Rescue. After lengthy consideration I have concluded I am no longer able to do so.

Let me make this clear- I am convinced that each and every individual in Chelan Fire & Rescue is committee to the mission “to protect the lives and property of the citizens and visitors in our district and community through emergency response, education and prevention.” This has not changed.

Thank you for your support over the years and I wish you the very best.

Tom Peters