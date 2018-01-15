Today Marks Deadline For Open Enrollment Through Washington Health Benefit Exchange

Health care coverage through the Washington Health Benefit Exchange reached record numbers this year. And with the final open enrollment deadline set for today, those numbers are expected to increase. Marcus Bellissimo reports.

The Washington Health Benefit Exchange is urging customers who are still seeking 2018 health and dental coverage through Washington Healthplanfinder to do so before the final deadline today. Ben Spradling is the Spokesperson for the Washington Health Benefit Exchange.

The deadline does not impact residents who qualify for Washington Apple Health (Medicaid) as they may still enroll in coverage at any point during the year. There are several resources available to assist those who still need to select health and dental plans before the midnight deadline.

Heading into the final day of open enrollment, Spradling says the Washington Health Benefit Exchange has seen a significant increase in Washingtonians enrolling in healthcare over last year.

Customers who select their plan by the end of the day and pay their premium to their insurance company will have coverage starting Feb. 1.