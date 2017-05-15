Today Marks Day One Of Open Filing Week

To many Washington residents, this is just another week waiting for summer. But for a select few, it’s the first step towards public service.

Candidate Filing Week in Washington State begins today…

1

That’s Chelan County Auditor, Skip Moore, who by state law, oversees the election process for the county…

2

Moore says for some positions there are filing fees, for others there are not…

3

Depending on how many people file for each individual office, there may be a primary run off…

4

There are four positions on the Chelan City Council up for election or reelection this year, Council members Erin McCardle, Cameron “Skip” Morehouse and Guy Harper all have expiring terms. Council member Servando Rabledo was appointed to council position 5 when Mike Steele resigned after being elected to the House of Representatives. This election will be for the two years unexpired on his original city council term.

There are two spots on the Lake Chelan School Board. Terms for Siri Tift and Ken Brunner are both coming to an end.

Manson School board members Jama England and Paul Willard both have expiring 4-year terms.

On the Manson Fire Commission, the 6-year term for Brian Harris expires at the end of the year.

And, Fire District 7, Chelan Fire and Rescue Commissioner, Bob Gervais, will need to make up his mind whether he will seek another 6-year term.

Commissioner Gervais wasn’t tipping his hand when he was in the KOZI studios last week…

5

Filing week begins today and runs through 5PM on Friday.