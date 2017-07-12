Today Is National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

Flag Lowering – 12/7/17 (Pearl Harbor)

Governor Inslee hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff Thursday, December 7, 2017, for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day was created by Congress in 1994 in honor of those Americans killed or injured as a result of the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.

Please notify all of your field offices and facilities around the state.

Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Thursday, December 7, 2017.

Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.

Please call (360) 239-1317 if you have any questions about this flag lowering.