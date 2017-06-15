Thursday Is Final Day Of Special 3-Day Filing Period

Today is the final day of the Chelan County Special 3-Day Filing Period to fill elected positions in which nobody filed for during May’s General Filing Period.

Chelan County Auditor, Skip Moore, explains the Special 3-Day Filing Period Process…

The Special 3-Day Filing Period ends this evening at 5PM. There are no filing fees, however, filing must take place at the Chelan County Auditor’s Office in Wenatchee.