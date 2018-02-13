Today Is Election Day

A reminder that ballots are due today for the statewide Special Election. Mind you, if you live in the Chelan Valley, you likely don’t have a ballot to return.

Auditor Skip Moore, said in Chelan County- there are just two Special Election ballot issues – maybe two and a half…

1

Okanogan County is home to the greatest majority of the Pateros School District residents, so they will handle the rest of the voters.

Other Okanogan County Districts with ballot issues in today’s Special Election, include the Omak School District, which is running both a replacement Maintenance & Operations levy and a bond issue to construct a new middle school.

Curlew School District has a replacement levy. Okanogan School District is also running a replacement levy, as is Tonasket, Oroville andnd Republic.

In Douglas County: Palisades, Waterville, Orondo and Coulee-Hartline Districts all have replacement M & O levies in today’s Special Election…

2

That’s Chelan County Auditor, Skip Moore.



Today is Election Day- ballots must be postmarked no later than today, or deposited in an official ballot dropbox by 8PM.

Preliminary election results will be available at about 8:30 tonight- check your local County Auditor’s website.

And, of course, you’re invited to tune in to KOZI tomorrow morning when we will share results from today’s Special Election.