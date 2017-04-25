Today Is DNA Day– Ever Wonder What’s In Yours?

Today is National DNA Day- when scientists and doctors seek to inform people about the important roles genetics play in their lives.

For many, DNA means crime scenes and courtrooms, but for Dr. Julie Granka, with Ancestry, it’s more about who you are…

Discovered in 1953, DNA is the hereditary material in humans and almost all other organisms.

And, Dr. Granka adds, your DNA can reveal your ethnic mix and ancestors you never knew you had with the Ancestry DNA saliva test…

The Ancestry DNA test, Dr. Granka says, was first launched in May- 2012 and has had more than 4 million people register…

The results provide two key pieces of information, Dr. Granka says..

National DNA Day commemorates the successful completion of the Human Genome Project in 2003 and the discovery of DNA’s double helix in 1953. NHGRI began celebrating DNA Day annually on April 25th after the 108th Congress passed concurrent resolutions designating it as DNA Day. The goal of National DNA Day is to offer students, teachers and the public an opportunity to learn about and celebrate the latest advances in genomic research and explore how those advances might impact their lives.