Today Is Deadline To Cast Your Vote For Or Against Hospital Proposition

Tonight, shortly after 8pm, we will know wehther or not the Lake Chelan Community Hospital has enough voter support to build a brand new hospital near Walmart.

That’s when the Chelan County Auditors Office will release the first ballot count in today’s Special Election.

The only ballot issue for north Chelan County residents, is Proposition 1 for Lake Chelan Community Hospital. If passed, the proposition would authorize the hospital district to issue $20 million of general obligation bonds to construct a new hosptial and levy annual propery taxes to repay the bonds.

Three times in the past, the majority of voters within the hosptial district have voted yes for a new hospital. However, a super majority of 60% is needed in order to pass a bond…

1

That’s Chelan County Auditor, Skip Moore. Last week, he told KOZI News that the validation threshold had already been met. Now, it will take a 60% yes vote for the proposition to pass, and today is the deadline to cast your vote…

2

As is customary, we will be in the KOZI studios broadcasting elections results shortly after 8PM, you are invited to tune in.