Today Is Deadline For Nominating Hometown Heroes

Today is the deadline to make nominations for the American Red Crosses 8th annual “Hometown Heroes” awards.

Megan Snow, Executive Director of American Red Cross, Serving the Greater Inland Northwest, says the awards are meant to recognize local individuals or organizations who have done something courageous or exceptional that deserve recognition…

020817 Hometown Hero 1 1:04 “…to make things better.”

Snow says there are very few requirements for nominations…

020817 Hometown Hero 2 :22 “…heroism that exists.”

Snow adds that nominations for the Hometown Heroes will then be submitted to an independent panel of community leaders to be selected and honored at the celebration set for Thursday, March 23 at the Wenatchee Convention Center…

020817 Hometown Hero 3 :27 “…what’s going on locally.”

Again, those Hometown Heroes nominations are due by the end of today.