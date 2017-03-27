Time To Think About Putting Those Studs Back In Storage

Drivers across the state have this week to remove studded snow tires from their vehicles to avoid a fine…

032717 Studded Tires 1 :29 “…do get some weather.”

That’s Washington State Department of Transportation Spokeswoman, Barbara DeBoe. She says DOT allows for studded tires October through March each year, but, any longer risks additional wear and tear to the state’s roadways…

032717 Studded Tires 2 :19 “…into the highway infrastructure.”

And, DeBoe has some advice for you procrastinators out there…

032717 Studded Tires 3 :16 “…of this, the better.”