Tight Races And Low Voter Turnout In Chelan County In 2017 General Election

Hurry up and wait is the name of the game for the Lake Chelan Valley General Election Results- with many of the races still too close to tell after the initial ballot count last night.

But, according to Chelan County Auditor, Skip Moore, perhaps the biggest shock of the Election Results last night was the poor voter turnout…

110817 Election Results 1 :39 “…concerned about this election.”

Preliminary numbers do have the school district Board Member races pretty secure:

In the Lake Chelan School District, Board Member Position 3 Ken Bruner is leading David Rinehart 703 votes to 573.

And in the Manson School District Board Member Position 5 race- Greg Neff leads with 344 votes to Paul Willard’s 206.

But, both Chelan City Council races and one of the Lake Chelan Community Hospital Commissioner races are too close to call.

For Chelan City Council Position 6, Tim Hollingsworth leads Cameron Skip Morehouse by just 20 votes- Hollingsworth with 456 votes and Morehouse with 436.

Chelan City Council Position 7 – Ty Witt is leading the way with 433 votes to Rachael Goldie’s 397- just a 36 vote difference.



And the Lake Chelan Community Hospital Commissioner Position 1 race has Mary Signorelli with 1,112 votes to Jeremy Jaech (jake)’s 1089– just a 23 vote difference.

Auditor Skip Moore says all of those races have the potential to shift after the next ballot count, set to be updated tomorrow afternoon at 4:30…

110817 Election Results 2 :33 “…going to shake out.”

The Chelan Community Hospital District Commissioner Position 5 race looks to be pretty secured- with Phyllis Gleasman holding a healthy lead with 1,1194 votes to Jerry Isenhart’s 988.

We checked in with Phyllis after the numbers were released…

110817 Election Results 3 :36 “…finish out that plan.”

Also of note is the Manson parks and Recreation Commissioner Seat 3- Ross Young is leading that race with 375 votes to Lanny Armbruster’s 235.

Auditor Moore says with Veterans Day being observed on Friday – the second ballot count has been moved up to tomorrow…

110817 Election Results 4 :32 “…time we certified.”

Some close races in Okanogan County and only a 19% voter turnout there–

The City of Brewster Council Position race is separated by just two votes: Ramiro Villagrana has 36 votes to Emmanuel Hurtado’s 34.

The Town of Winthrop Mayor race as Sally Ransau leading with 53 votes to Bob DeHart’s 39 and Winthrop Town Council Position 1- has Kristen Vanderhalf with a pretty healthy lead of 58 votes to 27 for Anne Acheson.

And The Brewster School Board Position for district 3 is a close race with Clark Cooper leading with 113 votes to Maria Maldonado’s 100.

And the sole local issue on the ballot: The City of Brewster Sales and Use Tax Levy was voted down with 64% of voters against the .1% sales tax increase.

KOZI will continue to follow the next ballot count – set to be released on Thursday, November 9th at about 4:30 pm.