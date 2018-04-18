Tight Match up that could of gone either way

In a battle of unbeaten teams…

Girls Tennis: Chelan 3, Cashmere 2

#1 Singles: Aleah Kert (Cash) def Emma McLaren 6-0, 6-0

#2 Singles: Skylar Larson (Cash) def Sierra Rothlisberger 6-2, 6-0

#3 Singles: Madeline Peebles (Ch) def Maren Buettner 6-3, 4-6, 6-0 <This was the final match on the courts with the team score tied at 2-2, and Madeline was clutch. She played a dominant 3rd set.>

#1 Doubles: Abby Martin/Sydney Hawkins (Ch) def Kate Cooper/Gabby Covarrubias 7-5, 6-2 <Abby and Syd got off to a rough start and were down 2-5 it the first set before storming back to win 5 games in a row.>

#2 Doubles: Elle Rothlisberger/Bella Gatzemeier (Ch) def Carley Kruiswyk/Lauren Kelly 6-2, 6-3

Cashmere is the defending 1A state champs, and this was a tight matchup that could have gone either way, so we feel very fortunate to pick up the team win. The girls showed a lot of heart today, and fought through some tough moments.

The Chelan girls remain unbeaten at 7-0 overall, and 3-0 in the CTL.

Boys Tennis: Cashmere 5, Chelan 0

#1 Singles: Tyler Kert def Micah Larson 6-0, 6-0

#2 Singles: Jason Kenoyer def Alex Gavin 6-0, 6-0

#3 Singles: Kane Andruss def Tyler Higgins 4-6, 6-2, 6-2

#1 Doubles: Ryan Cooper/Huber Farias def Wyatt Habich/Tobin Wier 6-1, 6-0

#2 Doubles: Noah Phillips/Tony Ibarra def Steven Williams/Eli Phelps 6-4, 6-1

Cashmere was dominant tonight on the boys side. Very strong team.

Chelan JV wins:

Nadia Van Wechel and Maddi Ladder won 9-7

Next up: Okanogan @ Chelan on Thur Apr 19, Cascade @ Chelan on Sat Apr 21