Thursday’s Snow Storm Results In Dozens Of Minor Accidents And A Fatality Near Soap Lake

Thursday’s snowstorm kept first responders busy with dozens of vehicle accidents reported. Most were minor in nature- however, there was a fatality accident north of Soap Lake Thursday morning.

According to a Washington State Patrol report, 78 year old Harold Chadwick of Coulee City was southbound on SR 17 at about 9:30 AM when he lost control, went off the west embankment, rolled several times and came to rest on its top -submerged in Lake Lenore.

Harold Chadwick was pronounced deceased at the scene. His 74 year old passenger, Connie Chadwick, also of Coulee City, was transported by aid to Samaritan Hospital.

WSP lists the cause of the accident as too fast for conditions.

The heavy snow fall also impacted cross-state passes…all eastbound lanes of I-90 were closed early Thursday morning at Denny Creek due to multiple spin outs and collisions. The roadway reopened mid morning, only to close again due to spin outs and a jack-knifed trailer.

By Thursday evening, DOT crews caught up with the massive snow fall and traffic was flowing freely-