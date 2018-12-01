Thursday’s Snow Cancels Several After School Activities Slated To Be Rescheduled

Thursday’s snowstorm brought roughly 6 inches to the Chelan Valley-with much more: as much as 15-18 inches in other areas- and caused some transportation issues.

One school district canceled classes for the day- several others canceled after school activities including many high school basketball games that will be rescheduled.

In addition, Manson’s Family Fit & Fun event, scheduled for Thursday, had to be postponed.

Manson Superintendent, Matt Charlton, shares more about that decision..

011218 School Closures 1 :33 “..that may be involved.”