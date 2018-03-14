Thursday Is Deadline For Area Schools To Apply For Up To $5,000 In Grants From The Community Foundation

Tomorrow (Thursday) is the deadline for North Central Washington schools to apply for up to $5,000 in grants from the Community Foundation of North Central Washington…

That’s Erika Orsulak, Director of Education Programs at Community Foundation of North Central Washington…

In 2017, the Community Foundation awarded nearly $83,000 in stronger school grants to 20 schools across the region, including Manson, Brewster, Bridgeport, Methow Valley and the Waterville School Districts…

Again, the deadline is tomorrow, Thursday, March 15th and that website is cfncw.org.