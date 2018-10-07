Three Rivers, North Valley Hospitals to Share CEO

Three Rivers Hospital in Brewster and North Valley Hospital in Tonasket may soon be sharing a Chief Executive Officer. The North Valley Hospital Board is expected to formalize the agreement at its meeting on Thursday. Three Rivers Hospital Business Development Coordinator Christopher Majors says if the agreement is approved, Three Rivers CEO Scott Graham will step in to help run North Valley as well:

Majors calls the arrangement a sort of mentoring process with North Valley’s current CEO that could go on for several years. Graham had a meet and greet session with North Valley Hospital staff and the public last week; if all goes well after public comment the North Valley Board will make Graham an offer and the agreement will be ratified.