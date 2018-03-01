Three Rivers Hospital Moves Billing Office Next Door

Three Rivers Hospital Commissioners, who regularly meet on the last Tuesday of each month, rescheduled December’s meeting to today— Wednesday, January 3rd at 11:15 AM in the McKinley Building Conference Room on Hospital Way in Brewster.

Christopher Majors, Business Development Coordinator for Three Rivers Hospital, says if you plan to attend today’s meeting, or if you are visiting the hospital’s Administrative Offices, you will see that a lot is happening…

010318 Three Rivers Offices 1 :32 “…that we are moving them to.”

Majors says the billing office for Three Rivers Hospital has been temporarily relocated to the lower level of Eagle Rock Physical Therapy Building next door to the hospital…

010318 Three Rivers Offices 2 :11 “…longer range plan that we have.”

Coordinator, Christopher Majors apologizes for any inconvenience this temporary move may make…

010318 Three Rivers Offices 3 :11 “…to the right place.”