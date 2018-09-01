Three Rivers Hospital Celebrates First Baby Of 2018

BREWSTER, WA – January 8, 2018 – Three Rivers Hospital staff celebrates the birth of the first baby born at the facility in 2018.

Maria Colmenares and Marco Cruz welcomed Mayra Labrie Cruz Colmenares, at 4:25 p.m. Saturday, January 6th. The newest member of our community measured 8 pounds and 12.5 ounces, and was 20.5 inches long. She was delivered by Eric Haeger, M.D., and two of our amazing “Baby Friendly” Labor and Delivery team Karen Hurley, RN and Karen Morgan, RN.

Colmenares and Cruz, who was born at Three Rivers himself, have had two other children born at our facility. “We liked how the nurses treated us,” and “Dr. Haegar did a wonderful job. We are glad we came here.”

The couple along with Mayra’s three siblings, Brianna, Marco Jr, and Kenia, were gifted a giant stuffed bear and a basket full of items to help care for their brand new daughter. Contributions came from Three Rivers Hospital staff and Coulee Dam Federal Credit Union.