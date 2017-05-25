Three Dead, Eight Injured In Two Vehicle Accident In Grant County

Photo courtesy Grant County Sheriff’s Office

Near GEORGE, Wash. (MAY2017) – Three people were killed and eight others injured in a two vehicle collision about 4:30 a.m. today.

An SUV with driver only collided with a full size van at the intersection of Adams Road South and Frenchman Hills Road Southwest, about five miles south of George. The van then left the roadway and rolled several times, ejecting many of the occupants of the van.

Three of the van’s occupants died at the scene. The remainder of the van occupants and the driver of the SUV were all injured and transported to three area hospitals, either via ambulance or LifeFlight. All of the persons involved appear to be adults.

Adams Road at Frenchman Hills Road will be closed most of the day for the investigation.