Three Chelan High School Students Earn Early Admittance To WSU After Conference

Submitted By Chelan High School:

Todos United members attended the CASHE (Children of Aztlan Sharing Higher Education) Conference at WSU from November 10th-12th. During their time there, they were put into groups with two current WSU students as Leaders. Students had the opportunity to tour the campus, eat a the dinning centers, and meet WSU staff and students. They attended multiple workshops where they learned about Admissions, Financial Aid, CAMP, TRiO, Smart Start, and LSAMP among other programs. The students learned about different opportunities and scholarships available to minority and undocumented students. Most importantly, they made connections and learned that there is a group of people at WSU willing to help support and help them navigate their academic journey. On Sunday, before we came back home, a banquet was held to announce the students that had been accepted for Early Admissions. Kayla Farias, Ariana Cortez, and Santiago Jimenez were the three students from Chelan that were admitted to WSU for Fall of 2018.