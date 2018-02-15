Those Pesky Phone Scammers Are Back At It- Claiming To Be PUD

Those pesky telephone scammers are back at it…

That’s Shaylee Childress, Public Relations Specialist with Chelan County Public Utility District.

She says scammers are calling PUD customers claiming to represent Chelan County PUD requesting payment over the phone for overdue account balances.



That’s not how the PUD works…

And it’s not just Chelan County PUD Customers at risk.

This week, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office released an alert stating that there have been multiple reports from Bridgeport area businesses of being contacted by persons claiming to represent the Douglas County PUD.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed with Douglas PUD that these calls are not legitimate and it is not a standard PUD practice to ask customers for sensitive financial information over the phone.

If you receive a call that you think is suspicious- do not give out your personal or financial information and report all suspicious phone calls to law enforcement.