This weeks Chelan Student Athletes

Each week, Coaches nominate Student-Athletes in their programs that excel in their sport that week. Great job all Student-Athlete nominees and winners

NOMINEES CMS

Josylnn Simmons – 7th grade Basketball

She works hard every day to make herself a better basketball player. – Coach Haerling

Madison Harmon – 8th grade Basketball

She is a first year player that has got better and better. She has never missed a practice, she always asks questions and she gives great effort. –Coach Reister

Teegan Silva – 8th grade Basketball

She is one of our leaders on the floor and point guard. She brings confidence to our team while keeping composure and intensity. She is fun to watch and coaches love her work ethic and her leadership. –Coach Huddleston

NOMINEES CHS

Gabi Navarro- Cheer

Gabi has really stepped up the last few weeks during Cheer. She has spent countless hours choreographing and teaching a difficult dance for the Retro Night performance. She has shown what it means to be a captain and put her team before herself, even when there are bigger things outside of cheer going on in her life. – Coach Hanson

Quinn Stamps- Boys Basketball

Quinn has been rock solid all week for the Goats. No effort bigger than locking down his opponent down defensively in the Cashmere game. He continues to bring his A game each and every day.

9pts 7 rebs vs Omak/12pts 6 rebs vs Cashmere / 18pts 7 rebs vs Naches Valley . Great job Quinn!! –Coach Pearl

Javier Mendoza- Wrestling

Javier has been a big bright spot on our wrestling team. He has been wrestling up on varsity due to injures and has been doing a great job at it. In our last league dual he got a big win for us and against Warden he wrestled tough for us. As, a sophomore Javier Mendoza has a lot of upside to him. –Coach Chambers

Hayley Watson- Girls Basketball

Hayley is a phenomenal person and great teammate who brings a positive attitude to everything we do. Watson carried the Goats in the first half scoring 7 of the team’s 17 points to keep them in the game. She finished the night with 9 points, 7 rebounds, 0 turnovers, and some outstanding defense in the Lady Goat press. Her rebounding and scoring has helped the Lady Goats become a very good team. Her sense of humor keeps her coaches and team laughing and smiling from the gym to the bus to the classroom. We’re lucky to have her! Congratulations to Hayley on her outstanding week and for an outstanding freshman season.” –Coach Nygreen

WINNERS

Kuddos to the Student-Athletes for their efforts!!