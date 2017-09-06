[6/9/17] This Weekend Is Free Fishing In Washington!

Free Fishing Weekend!
June 10-11, 2017

“Free Fishing Weekend” is June 10-11, 2017, when fishing licenses are not required of anyone to fish in Washington. Free Fishing Weekend in Washington is always the first weekend after the first Monday in June.

Also NOT required on Free Fishing Weekend:

Remember – all other rules still apply, including seasons, area and lure or bait restrictions, and size and catch limits. Catch Record Cards (first one is free) are required to fish for salmon, sturgeon, steelhead, and halibut. Please see the Fishing Regulation Pamphlet for all rules and restrictions.