This Weekend Is County Wide Hazardous Waste Collection Event

This weekend is your opportunity to safely get rid of the contents of those unknown cans or bottles in your garage…

That’s Jill Fitzsimmons, Public Information Office for Chelan County Public Works…

Fitzsimmons says there is no charge for dropping off hazardous waste at the annual collection event.

Chelan Valley residents, with hazardous waste to dispose of, will want to be at the Chelan Fire Station on Wapato, this Saturday between 9AM and Noon. Long lines are not uncommon, so pack your patience!