Thief Burned While Attempting To Drill Into Gas Tank- Arrested For Theft Of Motor Vehicle Fuel

Wenatchee Police Department Press Release:

On April 26, 2017 shortly before 10:00 PM, Chelan County Fire District #1 responded to a vehicle fire in the parking lot of the Canned Food Grocery Outlet. Wenatchee Police Officers responded as well and found the fire department had just finished extinguishing the fire. A firefighter told the responding Officer that the fire seemed suspicious and also appeared to have originated near the gas tank of the vehicle.

A pair of shoes was located in the area in addition to a burned cordless drill with a drill bit attached near the burned vehicle. With the recent string of drilled gas tanks, it was obvious this was a similar case. The responding Officer sent another Officer to Central Washington Hospital’s Emergency Department to see if any patients had come in with burns.

Joshua Aggers, 22, of Cashmere had just arrived at Central Washington Hospital with burns to his face, hands, and arms. While he initially denied involvement with the incident, he later admitted to drilling the gas tank on the vehicle in an attempt to steal gas. He told investigators that this was the first time he had tried to drill a gas tank and that it ignited while he was drilling it, setting him on fire. He ran out of his shoes and drove himself to the hospital for treatment.

The vehicle, a 1996 Dodge pickup, belonged to an employee and was left at the site for several days when it broke down. The owner intended to sell it after repairs. The vehicle was heavily damaged in the fire and is a total loss.

Once treated, Aggers was released and booked into Chelan County Regional Jail for one count of Arson 2nd Degree and one count of Theft of Motor Vehicle Fuel.