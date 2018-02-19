The Washington State Cross Country Coaches Association inducted three new members into their Hall of Fame….Who could it be??

The Washington State Cross Country Coaches Association inducted three new members into their Hall of Fame on Friday January 19 at the Washington State Track and Field/Cross Country Coaches Convention in Tacoma. With great pleasure we help recognize, Mark Anderson, as one of the newest members into the Washington State Athletics Hall of Fame.

Mark grew up in Cashmere and attended Cashmere H.S., graduating in 1975. He was both a track and cross country athlete in school although he did not come from an athletic family. After high school, Mark attended Eastern Washington University graduating in 1981 with a Bachelor of Science in Biology. While at Eastern, he continued his running career as a varsity athlete in both cross country and track.

Mark also earned his Master’s Degree at Gonzaga University. He is currently attending the University of Idaho as well. Mark is currently a teacher in both Chemistry and Biology at Chelan High School where he has been for 37-years. He has coached cross country for 32-years and track and field for 34-years. It has been his fascination with the science of the sport that has been a compelling reason for his involvement. Mark is married to Rena Rex and they have two sons, Torri and Chase. Mark had the opportunity to coach his two sons Torri and Chase Anderson in both cross country and track, which has been his most rewarding memory.

Coaching Honors

League titles

: approx. 16

Team state titles

: 88,89,90,97 girls, 97 boys

Individual champions

: Hector Rodriquez 1994 and Micheal Dols 2003

Washington State Cross Country Coach of the Year

in 1989, 1997, 1998

Washington State Track and Field Coach of the Year 1995

Washington State Track & Field Champions

1995, 1996, 1998

Congrats to Mark, family and all the student- athletes and coaches that Mark has influenced over his coaching career.