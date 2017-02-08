The Votes Are In- Here Is Who Will Be Moving On To General Election

If preliminary results from Tuesday night’s Primary Election are any indication, we can expect several tight races in this fall’s General Election.

The purpose of the Primary Election is to narrow the field of candidates to just two for each position. As was the case for two Lake Chelan Hospital Board positions and one Chelan City Council seat.

Incumbent Chelan City coucnilmember, Cameron ‘Skip’ Morehouse, will face stiff competition this fall. He was out polled Tuesday night by challenger, Tim Hollingsworth, who garnered nearly 47% of the votes to Skip’s 42%. Morehouse and Hollingsworth will face off in the November General Election.

Incumbent Lake Chelan Hospital Commissioner, Phyllis Gleasman, narrowly out polled challenger, Jerry Isenhart with just 2% points separating the two candidates.

Isenhart garnered 780 votes to Gleasman’s 819. They too will face off in the General Election.

The second hospital board seat up for grabs wasn’t nearly as close. Incumbent commissioner, Mary Signorelli garnered 48% of the vote versus challenger Jeremy Jaech’s 33%.

The side story, or perhaps the top story from Tuesday’s Primary Election Day was the dismal voter turnout.

Statewide just 18% of eligible voters cast a ballot. In Chelan County, a little better turnout at 30%, Douglas County at 19% and Okanogan 21%