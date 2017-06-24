The Search Continues Today For Donghoon Lee Who Is Presumed Drowned In Lake Chelan

The search continues today for 23 year old Donghoon Lee, of Seattle, who is presumed to have drowned, after going underwater in Lake Chelan on Tuesday afternoon.

Rich Magnussen, Emergency Management Specialist with Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, says today will mark the fifth day of searching for Donghoon…

Magnussen says the difficulty comes, in part, from not having an accurate location of where Donghoon was last seen…

Donghoon was on a student Visa from South Korea, attending the University of Washington.

Magnussen says his family is expected to arrive from South Korea tomorrow…

If you can help with lodging- you can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 667-6851.