The Latest Update On Construction Work- Paving And Roundabout

Chelan County

SR 150 Chelan to Manson Paving Work should be complete by the end of June.

Sunday through Friday, mostly nights 7:00pm to 6:00am, but also day work for sidewalk, utilities and other work 6:00am to 6:00pm. Expect 20 minute delays.

SR 150 No-See-Um Road Roundabout Construction Work should be complete by Thanksgiving.

Monday-Thursday, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. Expect 20 minute delays w/one-lane flagger controlled traffic.

Okanogan County

SR 20)Winthrop Paving 192.5-194.5 Downtown Winthrop

Central Washington Asphalt crews are repaving the roadway and installing new sidewalk ramps. Project begins Monday April 24 with sidewalk work Paving to begin Monday May 15. Work should be complete by Memorial Day.

Monday- Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. expect 10-20minute delays with flaggers and sidewalk closures



Douglas County

SR 173 Bridgeport to Brewster Paving

Crack seal, chip seal, paving, and concrete work. Work should be complete in June.

Monday – Friday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. expect 10-20 minute delays with flaggers and pilot car controlled single lane traffic

Grant County

SR 281 George to Quincy Paving Work should be complete in June.

Crack seal, chip seal, paving, and concrete work.

Monday – Friday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. expect 10-20 minute delays with flaggers and pilot car controlled single lane traffic

