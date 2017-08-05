The Goats Wins the Back-And-Forth Affair Against Cashmere

In game 1 on Friday, the Goats took the lead for good in the eighth inning to capture a back-and-forth game from Cashmere by a 6-5 score. The game was tied at five with The Goats batting in the top of the eighth when there was an error, scoring one run.

Cashmere took an early lead in the first inning. An error scored one run for Cashmere.

Cashmere knotted the game up at five in the bottom of the seventh inning. Mongeon drove in two when she tripled in the seventh inning.

Taylor Sams earned the win for The Goats. She tossed eight innings, surrendering five runs, seven hits, and striking out six. Mongeon took the loss for Cashmere. She went eight innings, allowing six runs, seven hits, and striking out six.

The Goats had seven hits in the game. Katie Gleasman and Jessie Oules each collected multiple hits for The Goats. Gleasman led The Goats with three hits in four at bats.

Cashmere collected seven hits. VanLith and Mongeon each collected multiple hits for Cashmere.