The Goats Goes Down on Final Play Against Cashmere in Game 2



A walk-off left The Goats on the wrong end of a 10-9 defeat to Cashmere on Friday. The game was tied at nine with Cashmere batting in the bottom of the seventh when there was an error, scoring one run.

The Goats lost despite out-hitting Cashmere ten to seven.

The Goats captured the lead in the first inning. An error scored one run for The Goats.

Cashmere scored five runs in the fourth inning. The big inning for Cashmere came thanks to a walk , a home run by Duke, a home run by VanLith, a error, and a error.

Mongeon earned the win for Cashmere. She went seven innings, giving up nine runs, ten hits, striking out six, and walking zero. Leanna Garfoot took the loss for The Goats. She tossed two and two-thirds innings, surrendering four runs, four hits, striking out two, and walking zero.

Katanna Kelling started the game for The Goats. She tossed three and two-thirds innings, allowing seven runs, three hits, and striking out two.

Home runs for Cashmere came when Duke homered in the fourth inning and VanLith homered in the first and fourth innings.

The Goats collected ten hits. Katie Gleasman, Jessie Oules, and Ashley Oswald each collected multiple hits for The Goats. Taylor Boykin, Julia Horlebein, and Lexie Gleasman each drove in two runs to lead The Goats.

Cashmere had seven hits in the game. VanLith and Mongeon each collected multiple hits for Cashmere. VanLith went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Cashmere in hits.

We had two really exciting games that both came down to the wire. Both had playoff intensity and we are really proud of how the girls battled especially in game 2 where we played with our younger line up and everybody played. They defiantly gave us a great effort. We want to thank everybody for their support Coach Barker