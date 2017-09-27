The Chelan Valley Will Have First Active Roundabout Intersection Friday

For the last 6 months, motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians have endured sometimes lengthy delays associated with the No-See-Um Roundabout project just west of downtown Chelan…

That’s Washington State Department of Transportation, Project Engineer, Kevin Walagorski…

Walagorski says that the roundabout will be open to vehicular and pedestrian traffic, you can still expect some delays…

Friday is the day– the Chelan Valley will have its first active roundabout intersection…

Remember, all roundabout traffic is counter clock-wise– you don’t turn left into a roundabout, you always turn right, merging into the counter clock-wise traffic.

We can argue until the cows come home about whether a roundabout was the best choice for the No-See-Um intersection- but come Friday, it is a reality…so, you might as well get used to it!