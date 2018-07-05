THE CHELAN GIRLS TENNIS TEAM is 2018 CTL CHAMPS!

Both girls teams entered this contest with matching league records of 6-1. Chelan had won the previous matchup vs Cashmere in Chelan, but Chelan dropped a match to Cascade a few days later while missing several varsity members. This final match was now for the CTL title. On Friday, Cashmere’s Coach Kert threw us a lineup curveball when he put star Aleah Kert in 1st doubles to try and win the 1st doubles match they didn’t win the first time around earlier this year.

Girls: Chelan 3, Cashmere 2

#1 Singles: Skylar Larson (Cash) def Emma McLaren 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 <This was a fun match to watch involving two talented, evenly matched, and now exhausted players. I’m hoping they get to face each other again in the post-season.>

#2 Singles: Sierra Rothlisberger (Ch) def Maren Buettner 7-6 (7-1), 6-3

#3 Singles: Madeline Peebles (Ch) def Kate Cooper 6-1, 6-0

#1 Doubles: Aleah Kert/Gabby Covarrubias (Cash) def Abby Martin/Sydney Hawkins 6-0, 6-2

#2 Doubles: Elle Rothlisberger/Bella Gatzemeier (Ch) def Carley Kruiswyk/Lauren Kelly 6-2, 6-2

Coach Rothlisberger is one proud father. In the final match on the courts, the decisive match with the score tied 2-2 and the league title hanging in the balance, Sierra was not the slightest bit rattled. She played excellent and poised tennis against very tough competition.

The Chelan girls finish the regular season 7-1 in the CTL and 11-1 overall.

Boys: Cashmere 5, Chelan 0

#1 Singles: Tyler Kert def Micah Larson 6-2, 6-2 <It might not be obvious in the score, because tennis scores can be deceiving, but Micah played some of his best tennis ever tonight against one of the top boys singles players in the state.>

#2 Singles: Jason Kenoyer def Alex Gavin 6-1, 6-0

#3 Singles: Kane Andruss def Tyler Higgins 6-0, 6-1

#1 Doubles: Ryan Cooper/Huber Farias def Wyatt Habich/Tobin Wier 6-1, 6-3

#2 Doubles: Noah Phillips/Tony Ibarra def Steven Williams/Eli Phelps 6-4, 6-1

The Cashmere boys are the top program in the CTL in 2018, but I’m also proud of our Chelan boys and the season they had. Despite losing 5 of the top 7 players on our ladder at the end of last year, and being told we would not be any good, our three returning letter winners and four 1st year varsity athletes improved quickly and dramatically, and finished in 2nd place in the CTL.

The Chelan boys end the regular season 4-4 in the CTL and 8-5 overall.

Chelan JV wins:

Scott Abel 8-5

Cole Iverson/Alex Martinez 8-7 (7-5)

Nadia VanWechel/Jose Torres 8-4

Cailee Parham/Emmalee Folsom 8-5

Next Up: the CTL Tournament (qualifier for the District VI Tournament) on Thur May 10 and Sat May 12 at the gorgeous new Harmony Meadows facility in Manson. Come cheer on the Goats Thursday beginning at 3pm and Saturday beginning at 10am.

Back row left to right- Bella Gatzemeier, Elle Rothlisberger, Madeline Peebles; front row left to right- Sydney Hawkins, Emma McLaren, Sierra Rothlisberger; not pictured-Abby Martin